Pattern Roundup: Fashionable Capes for Seasonal Style
Take a peek at these fashion-forward capes to suit any style.
Enhance your style with these trendy capes (and a few capelets). Launch the gallery to view the patterns.
These pullover capes are quick and easy to sew. Both have pockets. Cape A, a turtleneck, has a snap closure at the collar. Cape B has an asymmetrical collar and the option to color block by sewing contrasting upper and lower sections. These designs come in sizes 4 through 26. Ponte and sweater knits are recommended.
Stay fashionable with one of these designs. Marked for advanced beginners, this pattern include two capes and two unconventional capelets. Both capes have four pockets and arm slits in the side-front seams. Cape A has a button front and stand-up collar. Cape B has a detachable fur collar and closure at the neckline. Capelet C has a stand-up collar, vents at the side-front seams that serve as arm slits, and a novelty buckle or latch closure at center front. Capelet D has a collar, center-back seam, and high-low hemline. The pattern comes in sizes 6 to 24. Recommended fabrics are twill, corduroy, wool, and velvet.
This loose-fitting cape works with many styles and is rated as an easy-sew pattern. It has a front band with hidden snap closure, raw-edge finish, length variations, and a collar that can be worn open or snapped closed into a turtleneck. The front band can be made in a contrasting fabric. Note that the wrong side of the fabric will show in these designs. The pattern comes in sizes 4 to 26. Medium-weight wool, fleece, and boiled wool are among the recommended fabrics.
