Pattern Roundup: Fashionable Capes for Seasonal Style

Simplicity 8263

Stay fashionable with one of these designs. Marked for advanced beginners, this pattern include two capes and two unconventional capelets. Both capes have four pockets and arm slits in the side-front seams. Cape A has a button front and stand-up collar. Cape B has a detachable fur collar and closure at the neckline. Capelet C has a stand-up collar, vents at the side-front seams that serve as arm slits, and a novelty buckle or latch closure at center front. Capelet D has a collar, center-back seam, and high-low hemline. The pattern comes in sizes 6 to 24. Recommended fabrics are twill, corduroy, wool, and velvet.