 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup: Fashionable Capes for Seasonal Style

Take a peek at these fashion-forward capes to suit any style.

By Megan Cooney Dec 02, 2017
Article Image

Enhance your style with these trendy capes (and a few capelets). Launch the gallery to view the patterns.

 

 

Butterick 6369

These pullover capes are quick and easy to sew. Both have pockets. Cape A, a turtleneck, has a snap closure at the collar. Cape B has an asymmetrical collar and the option to color block by sewing contrasting upper and lower sections. These designs come in sizes 4 through 26. Ponte and sweater knits are recommended.

Simplicity 8263

Stay fashionable with one of these designs. Marked for advanced beginners, this pattern include two capes and two unconventional capelets. Both capes have four pockets and arm slits in the side-front seams. Cape A has a button front and stand-up collar. Cape B has a detachable fur collar and closure at the neckline. Capelet C has a stand-up collar, vents at the side-front seams that serve as arm slits, and a novelty buckle or latch closure at center front. Capelet D has a collar, center-back seam, and high-low hemline. The pattern comes in sizes 6 to 24. Recommended fabrics are twill, corduroy, wool, and velvet.

Vogue 9211

This loose-fitting cape works with many styles and is rated as an easy-sew pattern. It has a front band with hidden snap closure, raw-edge finish, length variations, and a collar that can be worn open or snapped closed into a turtleneck. The front band can be made in a contrasting fabric. Note that the wrong side of the fabric will show in these designs. The pattern comes in sizes 4 to 26. Medium-weight wool, fleece, and boiled wool are among the recommended fabrics.

Sign up for the Threads Eletter

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, patterns and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Discuss

  1. Drobster December 7th

    ww!

  2. Kronstar December 6th

    amazing!

  3. Radios December 6th

    wow great!

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Make a Flirty Pin-Tucked Skirt on a Serger

A serger sews pin tucks swiftly and accurately. Take a look at how to make a skirt with pretty serged tucks.

Inspiration

Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone Who Loves to Sew

Here are even more great gift ideas for the holidays. For a full list of top staff picks, check out Threads magazine issue 194 (Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018).

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads Eletter

    Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Threads Eletter

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe