 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
How-to

Video: How to Make a Pretty Knitting Bag from Bandanas

Watch to learn how to make a practical knitting bag from two bandanas.

By Threads magazine Dec 04, 2017

Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

In this tutorial, author and craft instructor Jemima Schlee walks you through how to make a great-looking, practical knitting bag from two bandanas. Follow along to learn how to sew the bag exterior, make and attach the lining, and add the wooden handles. For more on using bandanas to create beautiful projects for your home, purchase a copy of Jemima Schlee’s  Take a Bandana.

Supplies Needed:

  • 18-inch square bandanas (2)
  • Lining fabric
  • Wooden handles (2)
  • Buttons for reinforcement (4)
  • Pins
  • Sewing machine
  • Thread

Sign up for the Threads Eletter

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, patterns and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

How to Make a Flirty Pin-Tucked Skirt on a Serger

A serger sews pin tucks swiftly and accurately. Take a look at how to make a skirt with pretty serged tucks.

How-to

DIY Holiday Project: Felt Ornaments

You can make these ornaments on the go and in your lap, so they are perfect take-with-you projects for waiting in the doctor's office, watching TV, or relaxing with a…

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads Eletter

    Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Threads Eletter

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2017 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe