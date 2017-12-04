Video: How to Make a Pretty Knitting Bag from Bandanas

Produced by: Evamarie Gomez-Bostic and Carol Fresia; Videographer: Jeff Roos

In this tutorial, author and craft instructor Jemima Schlee walks you through how to make a great-looking, practical knitting bag from two bandanas. Follow along to learn how to sew the bag exterior, make and attach the lining, and add the wooden handles. For more on using bandanas to create beautiful projects for your home, purchase a copy of Jemima Schlee’s Take a Bandana.

Supplies Needed:

18-inch square bandanas (2)

Lining fabric

Wooden handles (2)

Buttons for reinforcement (4)

Pins

Sewing machine

Thread