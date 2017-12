Video Sneak Peek: Versatile Serger Feet with Gail Patrice Yellen

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

Take a look at this behind-the-scenes video (below) of Gail Patrice Yellen at a recent magazine photo shoot, talking about how she marks and stabilizes yardage before serging pin tucks.

In our upcoming Threads #195 (Feb./March 2018), the article “Versatile Serger Feet” by Gail Patrice Yellen gives step-by-step instructions on how to make pin tucks quickly and precisely using a serger blind-hem foot.