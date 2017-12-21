 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Download this Free Pattern for Making a Nearly Invisible In-Seam Pocket

This pattern will help create a no-gape, nearly invisible in-seam pocket.

By Threads magazine Threads magazine – 195 – Feb./Mar. 2018 Issue
In “The Low-Profile Pocket,” Threads #195 (Feb./March 2018), Kathleen Cheetham takes us through the steps needed to add an in-seam pocket to any garment that has a side seam and waistline seam. Take the time to work precisely as you cut, stitch, and press, and you’ll be rewarded with a bulk-free, practically imperceptible pocket.

Download the pocket pattern here, and follow Kathleen’s instructions in the issue for customizing it to your garment pattern.

