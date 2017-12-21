Download this Free Pattern for Making a Nearly Invisible In-Seam Pocket

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

In “The Low-Profile Pocket,” Threads #195 (Feb./March 2018), Kathleen Cheetham takes us through the steps needed to add an in-seam pocket to any garment that has a side seam and waistline seam. Take the time to work precisely as you cut, stitch, and press, and you’ll be rewarded with a bulk-free, practically imperceptible pocket.

Download the pocket pattern here, and follow Kathleen’s instructions in the issue for customizing it to your garment pattern.

