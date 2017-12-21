Pattern Review: Bootstrap Fashion Front Drape Tunic

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

This review was originally featured in Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018).

Bootstrap Fashion: Front Drape Tunic 81989

This on-trend tunic by Yuliya Raquel features a scoop neck, a floating front overlay, raglan sleeves, and a separate hip band. Bootstrap Fashion patterns offer custom sizing: Input your measurements and the site’s program adjusts the pattern to fit. Included with each pattern are a spreadsheet with the various seam allowances and stretch gauges for selecting suitable fabrics. There are sewing instructions, but they are not illustrated. Our tester would have liked to see more detailed instructions and found that the notches on the neckband and neck edge did not align. Our staff seamstress suggests marking the neckline at the center front and back, then marking a point halfway between them on each side. Quarter-mark the neckband and then match the points. She also notes that in step 6, it says to overlock the lower sleeve edges, then coverstitch them, but there is no need to do both. Look for a lightweight ITY (interlock twist yarn) knit with four-way stretch.

(Sized: custom-sized patterns)

Style Tip: Try a sheer stretch lace overlay to dress up this design.

—Tested by Alania Sheeley, Pegram, Tennessee

