Pattern Review: Deer and Doe Belladone Dress

The multiple seams and several shaping darts make fitting adjustments a breeze.

By Threads magazine Threads magazine – 195 – Feb./Mar. 2018 Issue
This review was originally featured in Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018).

Deer and Doe: Belladone Dress D0001

This dress has a close-fitting bodice with bust and waist darts, a three-piece set-in waistband, an A-line skirt with waist tucks in front, back darts, side-seam slant pockets, a center-back zipper closure, and two options for the bodice back. One choice is a full-coverage back, while the other is a V-neckline with an angled yoke overlay. Our tester recommends careful handling of the bias hem on the surplice back yoke so as not to stretch it. The instructions are clear, and all the pattern pieces fit together well. The multiple seams and several shaping darts make fitting adjustments a breeze. Avoid heavy fabrics, as there are a few seams with three or four layers of fabric. Select lightweight gabardine, twill, linen, denim, or chambray.

Insider members:  Take a 360° look at this dress.

(Sized European 34–52 for busts 31.5–45.625 in. and hips 33.75–48 in.)

Sewing Tip: Consider turning the front-waist tucks into box pleats, aligned to the vertical bodice darts.

—Tested by Sandi Barrett, Marlborough, Massachusetts

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

