Pattern Review: Orageuse Berlin Skirt

This review was originally featured in Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018)

Orageuse: Berlin Skirt

This fully lined skirt has mini or calf-length views. Design features include a three-piece curved waistband; self-fabric belt and belt loops; front pleats with a tapered crease running down the front length; side-front pockets that have extra volume so they stand away from the body; and a center-back invisible zipper. The longer version has a center-front slit. The instructions are accurate and clearly marked, and there is more information on the website regarding the metric seam allowances, sizing, cutting, and fitting. Overall, this is an easy skirt with nice details for a beginner. Our seamstress notes that Step 1, “Pink the pocket bag,” should read, “Clip the skirt front where it attaches to the pocket bag.” She also found that the top of the slit is not marked on the front lining for the longer view. Suggested fabrics are gabardine, twill, and lightweight wool.

(European sizes 34–46 for hips 34–43 in.)

Sewing Tip: Choose a fabric that holds a sharp crease to maintain the pleat edge.

—Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

