Pattern Review: Simplicity 8467
For eminently wearable coat options, turn to this versatile pattern.
This review was originally featured in Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018).
For eminently wearable coat options, turn to this versatile pattern. One pair of views offers a lined, slightly fitted design with an asymmetric front-zipper closure, a band collar, French darts, and side in-seam pockets. This version can be made hip or knee length. The shorter version can be made of outerwear fabrics or as a suit separate. Alternative, more casual, views are unlined with an open front. They have a roomy fit, lapel or hood options, patch pockets, and self-faced cuffs and hem. These weekend coat views are a midthigh length. For the lined views, use tweed, melton, or a medium-weight wool fabric. For an unlined version, use a nonraveling fabric such as suede-backed sherpa, double-faced fleece, or ponte.
(Sized Misses’ 6–24 for busts 30.5–46 in. and hips 32.5–48 in.)
Sewing Tip: Cut faux shearling in a single layer.
—Tested by Norma Bucko, Danbury, Connecticut
Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.
