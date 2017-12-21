Pattern Review: Simplicity 8467

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

This review was originally featured in Threads #195 (Feb./Mar. 2018).

Simplicity Threads 8467

For eminently wearable coat options, turn to this versatile pattern. One pair of views offers a lined, slightly fitted design with an asymmetric front-zipper closure, a band collar, French darts, and side in-seam pockets. This version can be made hip or knee length. The shorter version can be made of outerwear fabrics or as a suit separate. Alternative, more casual, views are unlined with an open front. They have a roomy fit, lapel or hood options, patch pockets, and self-faced cuffs and hem. These weekend coat views are a midthigh length. For the lined views, use tweed, melton, or a medium-weight wool fabric. For an unlined version, use a nonraveling fabric such as suede-backed sherpa, double-faced fleece, or ponte.

(Sized Misses’ 6–24 for busts 30.5–46 in. and hips 32.5–48 in.)

Sewing Tip: Cut faux shearling in a single layer.

—Tested by Norma Bucko, Danbury, Connecticut

