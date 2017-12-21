Pattern Roundup: Cardigans

Grainline Studio's Driftless Cardigan

The Driftless Cardigan from Grainline Studio has two variations. Both have dropped shoulders, horizontal, in-seam pockets, a neckline band that extends down the front opening, and hem bands. The button-free design on the left is longer in the back and has a split hem. The four-button design on the right is straight across the bottom. This pattern is suggested for advanced beginners and includes sizes 0 to 18. All jersey knit fabrics are recommended with at least 20 percent width-wise stretch. You may need extra fabric to match stripes or plaids.