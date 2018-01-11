Video: Mark Double-Ended Darts Accurately for Fine Sewing

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

This video,”Mark Double-Ended Darts Accurately,” shows an easy method for marking double-ended, or fish-eye, darts on any fabric.

Accurate fabric marking is a key step in sewing great-looking clothes. If details are correctly marked and sewn, you’re far more likely to end up with a good fit and a well-sewn garment. Plus, marking makes it easier to sew. It’s like having a map to follow.

This video is based on a Reader Tip sent to us by Julie Rhodes, Cedar, Michigan. The tip first appeared in Threads #159 (Feb./March 2012).

For more in-depth tips and sewing technique videos, become a Threads Insider member. When you #SewWithThreads, you’ll have us right at your side.

Submit your tip!

At Threads, we’re always in search of smart tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine’s Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, P.O. Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.