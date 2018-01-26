Video: How to Machine-sew a Custom-sized Buttonhole

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

Most modern sewing machines have an automatic buttonhole-sewing feature, which makes it easy to stitch many identical buttonholes in a row. However, sometimes you need to make a buttonhole that’s larger than what your machine can sew automatically, or you want to fine-tune the satin-stitch width for a bolder or more delicate buttonhole. In that case, try sewing a buttonhole by manually controlling the size and placement of the machine’s zigzag stitch.

This tutorial shows you how to mark the buttonhole, what stitch settings to use, and how to position the needle and presser foot so the various buttonhole components–the two sides and two bar tacks–align perfectly for an attractive result.

For Threads Insider members, watch Make a Vertical Buttonhole with Louise Cutting.