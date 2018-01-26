 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Video: How to Machine-sew a Custom-sized Buttonhole

Skip the automatic buttonhole function and take control of your machine-stitched buttonholes.

Jan 26, 2018

Most modern sewing machines have an automatic buttonhole-sewing feature, which makes it easy to stitch many identical buttonholes in a row. However, sometimes you need to make a buttonhole that’s larger than what your machine can sew automatically, or you want to fine-tune the satin-stitch width for a bolder or more delicate buttonhole. In that case, try sewing a buttonhole by manually controlling the size and placement of the machine’s zigzag stitch.

This tutorial shows you how to mark the buttonhole, what stitch settings to use, and how to position the needle and presser foot so the various buttonhole components–the two sides and two bar tacks–align perfectly for an attractive result.

For Threads Insider members, watch Make a Vertical Buttonhole with Louise Cutting.

Discuss

