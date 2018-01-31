 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Celebrate National Embroidery Month 2018

Exhibitions and events highlight this needle craft.

By Erica Redfern Jan 31, 2018
Article Image

It’s easy to find events surrounding National Embroidery Month, but not so easy to find out why February is the month of choice for celebrating this ancient needle craft.

Even the Embroiderers’ Guild of America is not sure how the celebration got started. What we do know is that, though the month may not have grand origins, it remains an opportunity for embroiderers everywhere to share their love of the craft. Many museums or local stores have events surrounding National Embroidery Month.

Here are some noteworthy events and exhibitions across the United States and the United Kingdom scheduled in February and into the spring:

Philadelphia Museum of Art John G. Johnson At Home Embroidery
Artist/Maker unknown, Spanish. This textile consists of fabrics that originally adorned a dalmatic, a wide-sleeved tunic worn by church officials. Photo: PhilaMuseum.org.
  • The de Young Museum in San Francisco, California, offers Worldwide Embroidery Traditions through March 25, 2018. This exhibition dives into the cultural significance of each displayed work’s tradition. History fans as well as embroidery buffs are sure to enjoy it.
Apron, circa 1900, Japan. Cotton, indigo-dyed plain weave fabric, was embroidered using sashiko and chain stitches. Photo: courtesy of the de Young Museum.
“Blue Bungalow,” a collaborative work. Three images show the progression of hand stitching. Photo: courtesy of the Creative Craft Show.
  • The Royal School of Needlework (RSN) exhibition at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey, England, focuses on the embroidery in fashion from the 18th to 21st centuries. Embellishment in Fashion runs until March 1, 2018. Purchase tickets through the Royal School website in advance to view this event.
Royal School of Needlework Embellishment in Fashion
An embroidered shawl, circa 1920s, is part of the Royal School of Needlework exhibition. Photo: courtesy of the RSN.

 

Discuss

