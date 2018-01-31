Celebrate National Embroidery Month 2018

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

It’s easy to find events surrounding National Embroidery Month, but not so easy to find out why February is the month of choice for celebrating this ancient needle craft.

Even the Embroiderers’ Guild of America is not sure how the celebration got started. What we do know is that, though the month may not have grand origins, it remains an opportunity for embroiderers everywhere to share their love of the craft. Many museums or local stores have events surrounding National Embroidery Month.

Here are some noteworthy events and exhibitions across the United States and the United Kingdom scheduled in February and into the spring:

Philadelphia Museum of Art has a Thehas a collection of Renaissance embroidery and tapestries . This exhibition, John G. Johnson at Home, showcases the beautiful work and detail that went into embroidered fabrics of that time period.

The de Young Museum in San Francisco, California, offers Worldwide Embroidery Traditions through March 25, 2018. This exhibition dives into the cultural significance of each displayed work’s tradition. History fans as well as embroidery buffs are sure to enjoy it.

The Creative Craft Show runs from April 19 to 21, 2018 in London. In addition to classes, demonstrations, and crafting suppliers, the show includes exhibitions such as Gardens Around the World: a European Afghan Embroidery Initiative. This display showcases the works of Afghan women who have taken up hand embroidery in order to revive the traditions that fell into obscurity during the war.

The Royal School of Needlework (RSN) exhibition at Hampton Court Palace in Surrey, England, focuses on the embroidery in fashion from the 18th to 21st centuries. Embellishment in Fashion runs until March 1, 2018. Purchase tickets through the Royal School website in advance to view this event.