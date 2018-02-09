 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

Brother Sewing and Embroidery Machines Win 2018 Women’s Choice Award

High honor in sewing and embroidery machine category in 2018 goes to Brother.

By Erica Redfern Feb 09, 2018
Article Image

Sewing and embroidery machine maker Brother International Corp. has received the 2018 Women’s Choice Award seal based on a survey in which nine out of women responding said they would “highly recommend” the machines.

The national survey of 1,000-plus female respondents by the marketing research and services firm WomenCertified, Inc. was particularly significant in its findings, as women have “tremendous power to elevate brands that have earned their confidence and trust,” said Delia Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award. Passi also cited the BMO Wealth Institute’s 2015 report that says women hold 51 percent, or $14 trillion, of the personal wealth in the United States.

Brother was a standout in this year’s Women’s Choice Award because it was the only sewing and embroidery brand to receive a Women’s Choice Awards rating, according to a press release from Brother.

In the same press release, the company stated that they strive to create premier machines with state-of-the-art features that cater to all levels of sewing enthusiasts. Among the Brother products for 2018 are: the Entrepreneur Plus-6, a six-needle embroidery machine; the Innov-ís NS1750D, a combination machine for sewing and embroidery including Disney character designs; and the CV3550 double-sided cover stitch machine.

Based in Bridgewater, New Jersey, Brother International Corporation is a subsidiary of Brother Industries Ltd. with worldwide sales of about $5 billion. It offers a a range of home sewing and embroidery machines, from basic to advanced versions. Visit the company’s website for more product information.

The Women’s Choice Awards, run by WomenCertified, Inc., endeavors to help women make smarter purchasing choices, according to the company. Awards are based on surveys and research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Visit the Women’s Choice Award website to learn more.

Sign up for the Threads Eletter

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

Inspiration

Fashion on Film: Let Movies Inspire Your Sewing

Threads editors and contributors share the fashion- and sewing-themed features and documentaries that get their creative juices flowing.

How-to

How to Sew a Couching Stitch | Video

The couching stitch is useful for applying heavy or decorative threads that are too thick or textured to pass through a fabric's weave.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads Eletter

    Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Threads Eletter

Get the latest from Threads delivered straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe