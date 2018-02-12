Pattern Roundup: Vests

Simplicity 1499

Stay fashionable throughout the year with one of these three princess-seam vests. Vest A, shown in quilted fabric, has: bound edges; a chinese, or Nehru style, collar; angled patch pockets; and center-front zipper. Vest B, which is not quilted, has in-seam pockets. Vest C offers an asymmetric zipper closure that, when opened, can be folded back to create two lapels. The pattern includes a fleece headband design in sizes small, medium, and large. The vests come in sizes 6 through 24. Recommended fabrics for Vest A are double-faced prequilted fabrics. Recommended fabrics for Vests B and C are sweatshirt fleece, poplin, twill, and corduroy.