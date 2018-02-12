Pattern Roundup: Vests
Stay cozy and fashionable with one of these four vest patterns for men and women.
Launch the gallery to view the patterns.
This Mimi G Style ensemble pattern includes a duster-length coat or vest, a short- or long-sleeve knit top, and wide-leg pants with high waist and cuffs. The open-front vest and coat feature bust darts and fabric bands extending from neckline to hem. Fake flap pockets adorn both sides of the vest, while real pockets are built into each side seam. The pattern is available in sizes 10 through 28. Recommended fabrics for the vest are lightweight denim, ponte, and sateen.
Stay fashionable throughout the year with one of these three princess-seam vests. Vest A, shown in quilted fabric, has: bound edges; a chinese, or Nehru style, collar; angled patch pockets; and center-front zipper. Vest B, which is not quilted, has in-seam pockets. Vest C offers an asymmetric zipper closure that, when opened, can be folded back to create two lapels. The pattern includes a fleece headband design in sizes small, medium, and large. The vests come in sizes 6 through 24. Recommended fabrics for Vest A are double-faced prequilted fabrics. Recommended fabrics for Vests B and C are sweatshirt fleece, poplin, twill, and corduroy.
Jalie Patrons De Couture Sewing Patterns: Insulated Vest 2451
Keep warm this season in this vest for men and boys. The design helps retain body heat with 1-inch-thick batting and a storm placket on the front zipper. Other features include zippered side pockets, an adjustable drawcord hem, and an optional reflective stripe on the back. The pattern comes in 27 sizes. Recommended fabrics are nylon and taffeta for the lining, and Primaloft and batting for the insulation.
Stay cozy and stylish with these two vests designed for men and boys. Vest A is quilted and lined. Vest B is a fleece vest with a contrasting chest pocket and collar band. Both vests have zippered side pockets and a standing collar. The vests come in sizes small to large for boys and sizes small to extra large for men. Recommended fabrics for Vest A are denim, corduroy, and canvas. Recommended fabrics for Vest B are fleece, twill, and poplin.
