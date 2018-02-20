 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
A Quick Sewing Tip to Gather Fabric Evenly | Video

Watch a demonstration of this easy method.

Feb 20, 2018

One of our creative readers devised and shared a technique for gathering fabric that produces fast, even results using elastic.

You will need 1/8-inch-wide clear elastic. We recommend an unusual source—a fly-tying supplier—for this elastic, which is available in different colors and in 1-yard lengths.

