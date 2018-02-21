 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |

Learn How to Draft a Lantern Sleeve | Web Extra

Simple patternwork turns a basic sleeve into a high-style, shaped version.

Threads #196, April/May 2018 Issue
Article Image

The lantern sleeve is a classic vintage design feature, but it can also take on a modern flair. Here’s how to make a three-quarter-length lantern sleeve, as an online bonus to the article “Sleeve Medley,” by Andrea Schewe, in Threads #196 (April/May 2018).

Start with a straight or slightly tapered one-piece sleeve pattern, and follow the steps to add controlled volume. Try the design in fabrics with plenty of body for the most sculptural effect.

Find out more about basic sleeve styles here.

Before making the lantern sleeve, be sure your pattern fits properly. Learn three ways to adjust the fit.

1. Shorten the sleeve. This is a three-quarter-length sleeve. Draw a line 4 inches above and parallel to the hemline. Cut off and discard the lower portion.

 

 

2. Divide the sleeve horizontally. Find the elbow point and draw two lines across the sleeve, perpendicular to the grainline. Place one 2 inches above the elbow level and the other 1 inch below. Cut the sleeve into 3 sections along these lines. Discard the center band.

 

3. Determine the desired sleeve circumference. Encircle the elbow with a measuring tape to decide. The sample sleeve is 20 inches around.

4. Draft the center band. Draw a rectangle 3 inches high by the chosen circumference. Set aside.

 

5. Expand the upper sleeve. On the sleeve’s upper portion, draw a line down the center, parallel to the grainline. Then draw parallel lines on each side, at 1-inch intervals. Cut along the lines from the bottom to the armscye edge, leaving a small hinge. Fan the sections equally until the lower edge equals the length of the center band.

 

6. Draw the upper pattern. On a sheet of pattern paper, draw a line around the outer edge of all the pieces. Remove the pieces and set the new pattern aside.

 

7. Expand the lower sleeve. On the sleeve’s lower portion, draw a line down the center, parallel to the grainline. Then draw parallel lines on each side, at 1-inch intervals. Cut along the lines from the top to the hem edge, leaving a small hinge. Fan the sections equally until the upper edge equals the length of the center band.

 

8. Draw the lower pattern. On a sheet of pattern paper, draw a line around the outer edge of all the pieces. Remove pattern pieces and set the new pattern aside.

9. Complete the patterns. Add seam allowances to all three pieces and cut out.

 

10. Make a hem facing. Trace the bottom 2 5/8 inches of the lower piece. This yields a 2-inch-wide facing.

 

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Read the New Threads Magazine Issue for Spring 2018

Check out our latest issue of Threads magazine #196 for April/May 2018.

How-to

Try Ombre Fabrics For a Fresh Fashion Look

Dramatic or subtle, ombré fabrics create distinctive garments.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe