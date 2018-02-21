Pattern Review: BurdaStyle 6544 Pants

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

BurdaStyle 6544 pattern will update your pants wardrobe with these easy-to-sew, wide-legged options. The cropped view has a paper-bag-waistline look with belt loops, a wrapped cord belt, and front and back pleats. The full-length view has a pleated front with a snap closure and double back-waist darts. Both versions include in-seam side pockets and a cut-on, 2-inch-wide waist facing. The finished bottom edge of the facing is at waistline level. For a custom fit, our tester recommends trying on the pant to determine the snap placement rather than relying on the pattern’s snap placement marking. The instructions are straightforward, and all seams match. Choose lightweight, drapey wovens in rayon, cotton, silk, or blends.

(Sized 8–18 for hips 34–41.75 in.)

This review was originally featured in Threads #196 (April/May 2018).

Sewing Tip: Edgestitch the front pleats to maintain the crease.

—Tested by Michele Kwiatkowski, Danbury, Connecticut

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.