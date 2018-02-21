 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Paprika Patterns Jade Skirt

Angled tucks provide front interest on this curve-hugging lined knit pencil skirt.

By Threads magazine Threads #196, April/May 2018 Issue
Article Image

The angled tucks of Paprika Patterns: Jade Skirt provide front interest on this curve-hugging lined knit pencil skirt. The design has about 2 inches of negative ease. The mini length is 15 inches to 16 1⁄2 inches, depending on size, while the length described as “midi” on the pattern is 20 to 22 inches long, or knee-length for most wearers. Each view has a curved waistband, back-waist darts, and an optional center-back exposed zipper, for looks or for use with fabrics with minimal stretch. The tucks are stitched in place to the lining, and the pattern includes a scale template to practice folding them. Our staff seamstress recommends interfacing the waistband and using the zipper option. The lining and fashion fabric can be the same, but if bulk is a concern, our tester suggests picking a lightweight knit for the lining, such as cotton jersey or tricot. For the fashion fabric, choose midweight knits with good stretch and recovery, such as ponte, double knits, and interlock knits.

(Sized 1–10 for hips 34–50.5 in.)

This review was originally featured in Threads #196 (April/May 2018).

Sewing Tip: Select a fashion fabric and lining with the same degree of stretch.

—Tested by Rachel Kurland, South Strafford, Vermont

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

