Free Pattern Download of Basic Peplum Gore | Web Extra
Start with this pattern to design a flattering peplum.
Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.
In “Flare for Peplums,” Threads #196 (April/May 2018), Judith Neukam explains how to design a flattering peplum.
She walks readers through the steps to add fullness to a peplum, include pleats, or create a gently folded drape. It all starts with a peplum gore pattern.
Download the PDF peplum gore pattern (below) and follow Judith’s instructions in the “Flare for Peplums” print article for customizing.
View PDF
Log in or create an account to post a comment.Sign up Log in