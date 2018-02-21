 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Free Pattern Download of Basic Peplum Gore | Web Extra

Start with this pattern to design a flattering peplum.

By Threads magazine Threads #196, April/May 2018 Issue
In “Flare for Peplums,” Threads #196 (April/May 2018), Judith Neukam explains how to design a flattering peplum.

She walks readers through the steps to add fullness to a peplum, include pleats, or create a gently folded drape. It all starts with a peplum gore pattern.

Download the PDF peplum gore pattern (below) and follow Judith’s instructions in the “Flare for Peplums” print article for customizing.

 

