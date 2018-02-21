Free Pattern Download of Basic Peplum Gore | Web Extra

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

In “Flare for Peplums,” Threads #196 (April/May 2018), Judith Neukam explains how to design a flattering peplum.

She walks readers through the steps to add fullness to a peplum, include pleats, or create a gently folded drape. It all starts with a peplum gore pattern.

Download the PDF peplum gore pattern (below) and follow Judith’s instructions in the “Flare for Peplums” print article for customizing.