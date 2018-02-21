Read the New Threads Magazine Issue for Spring 2018
Check out our latest issue of Threads magazine #196 for April/May 2018!
The spring 2018 issue hits newsstands Feb. 21 and contains feature stories on three high-impact sleeve variations, how to sew a classic fly zipper on denim, pants fitting, spring fashion forecast, and more.
In addition to departments with sewing tips, fabric inspiration, embellishment techniques, and more, we are also showcasing Web Extra articles that are only available online, including pattern reviews.
Our Threads Insider members will enjoy an exclusive 360-degree views of a raglan seam chambray dress. Visit our Insiders page for more information on becoming a Threads Insider member. Insider members receive free digital and tablet access to magazines, exclusive sewing technique videos, our searchable online magazine archive, 360-degree viewer for select garments, and more.
Threads magazine #196, April/May 2018 Table of Contents:
Features
Precision Placket & Vent
Enhance basic tops with a tab-front or side-seam opening
by Louise Cutting
Premium Denim Details
Use quality fabric, and sew a classic fly zipper
By Jacque Goldsmith
Vertical Seams for Pants Fitting
Create opportunities to custom-fit your shape
By Judith Neukam
Flare for Peplums
From slim to full, there’s a silhouette for every figure
By Judith Neukam
Sleeve Medley
Design three high-impact variations
By Andrea Schewe
Spring Into Fashion
Color and whimsy energize fabric and garment trends
By Stephani L. Miller
Departments
Up Front
Contributors
Letters
Tips – Use painter’s tape instead of pins, a simple way to thread machine needles, easy-access fabric storage
Notions – Adjustable clamp-on task lighting, washable lint rollers, templates for accurate folding and hemming
ThreadsMagazine.com
Fabric Lab – Enchanting eyelet
Embellishments – Weave with rickrack
How Did They Sew That? – Inset fabric bands
Pattern Review
In the Back
Essential Techniques – Set your zipper straight
Pattern Hack – Knot ordinary sleeves
Sewing Saves – Embroidery to the rescue
Advertiser Index
Closures
Up Close
