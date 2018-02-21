 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
How-to

Read the New Threads Magazine Issue for Spring 2018

For sewing techniques, tips, pattern reviews, fabrics, trends, and more - Threads magazine has it all.

Feb 21, 2018
Article Image

Check out our latest issue of Threads magazine #196 for April/May 2018!

 

Threads Magazine issue 196 april may 2018

The spring 2018 issue hits newsstands Feb. 21 and contains feature stories on three high-impact sleeve variations, how to sew a classic fly zipper on denim, pants fitting, spring fashion forecast, and more.

In addition to departments with sewing tips, fabric inspiration, embellishment techniques, and more, we are also showcasing Web Extra articles that are only available online, including pattern reviews.

 

Our Threads Insider members will enjoy an exclusive 360-degree views of a raglan seam chambray dress.  Visit our Insiders page for more information on becoming a Threads Insider member. Insider members receive free digital and tablet access to magazines, exclusive sewing technique videos, our searchable online magazine archive, 360-degree viewer for select garments, and more.

Threads magazine #196, April/May 2018 Table of Contents:

Features

Precision Placket & Vent

Enhance basic tops with a tab-front or side-seam opening
by Louise Cutting

Premium Denim Details

Use quality fabric, and sew a classic fly zipper
By Jacque Goldsmith

Vertical Seams for Pants Fitting

Create opportunities to custom-fit your shape
By Judith Neukam

Flare for Peplums

From slim to full, there’s a silhouette for every figure
By Judith Neukam

Sleeve Medley

Design three high-impact variations
By Andrea Schewe

Spring Into Fashion

Color and whimsy energize fabric and garment trends
By Stephani L. Miller

 

Departments

Up Front

Contributors

Letters

Tips – Use painter’s tape instead of pins, a simple way to thread machine needles, easy-access fabric storage

Notions – Adjustable clamp-on task lighting, washable lint rollers, templates for accurate folding and hemming

ThreadsMagazine.com

Fabric Lab – Enchanting eyelet

Embellishments – Weave with rickrack

How Did They Sew That? – Inset fabric bands

Pattern Review

In the Back

Essential Techniques – Set your zipper straight

Pattern Hack – Knot ordinary sleeves

Sewing Saves – Embroidery to the rescue

Advertiser Index

Closures

Up Close

Discuss

Threads Magazine

