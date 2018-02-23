Pattern Roundup | Blazers
Take a peek at three blazer patterns.
This beautifully lined double-breasted blazer is constructed with unusual seaming: Armscye princess seams intersect at the bustline with seams that start at the shoulder and extend downward to end at the back hemline. The blazer also features peak notch lapels. There are two in-seam pockets with flaps in the front and a vent in the back. The pattern is marked for advanced sewers and comes in U.S. sizes 0 through 14. Light suiting fabric with 5 to 10 percent stretch are recommended.
BurdaStyle Tailored Blazer 11/2012 #128B
Keep it simple and chic with this intermediate-level BurdaStyle pattern. The single-breasted blazer features a single-button closure and four-button sleeve vents. The peak notch lapels and two pocket flaps accent the blazer. Shoulder pads are built into the garment. The pattern comes in sizes 36 through 44. Light suiting fabric is recommended.
This couture single-breasted blazer by Claire Shaeffer is best suited for advanced sewers. The well-constructed, lined jacket has shoulder pads, a notched collar, and welt pockets with flaps. There are no side seams, but there are side panels and a back vent. The designn is made to be close-fitting and partially interfaced. It is available in sizes 6 through 22. Recommended fabrics are men's suiting, wool crepe, and wool tweed.
