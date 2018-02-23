Pattern Roundup | Blazers

Named Aava Tailored Blazer

This beautifully lined double-breasted blazer is constructed with unusual seaming: Armscye princess seams intersect at the bustline with seams that start at the shoulder and extend downward to end at the back hemline. The blazer also features peak notch lapels. There are two in-seam pockets with flaps in the front and a vent in the back. The pattern is marked for advanced sewers and comes in U.S. sizes 0 through 14. Light suiting fabric with 5 to 10 percent stretch are recommended.