 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Projects & Patterns

Pattern Roundup | Blazers

Take a peek at three blazer patterns.

Feb 23, 2018
Article Image

Launch the gallery to view the patterns.

Named Aava Tailored Blazer

This beautifully lined double-breasted blazer is constructed with unusual seaming: Armscye princess seams intersect at the bustline with seams that start at the shoulder and extend downward to end at the back hemline. The blazer also features peak notch lapels. There are two in-seam pockets with flaps in the front and a vent in the back. The pattern is marked for advanced sewers and comes in U.S. sizes 0 through 14. Light suiting fabric with 5 to 10 percent stretch are recommended.

BurdaStyle Tailored Blazer 11/2012 #128B

Keep it simple and chic with this intermediate-level BurdaStyle pattern. The single-breasted blazer features a single-button closure and four-button sleeve vents. The peak notch lapels and two pocket flaps accent the blazer. Shoulder pads are built into the garment. The pattern comes in sizes 36 through 44. Light suiting fabric is recommended.

Vogue 9099

This couture single-breasted blazer by Claire Shaeffer is best suited for advanced sewers. The well-constructed, lined jacket has shoulder pads, a notched collar, and welt pockets with flaps. There are no side seams, but there are side panels and a back vent. The designn is made to be close-fitting and partially interfaced. It is available in sizes 6 through 22. Recommended fabrics are men's suiting, wool crepe, and wool tweed.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Learn 5 Ways to Use Bias Tape

Bias tape has extensive uses ranging from button loops to high-contrast decorative elements.

How-to

Two Ways to Create Ruched Velvet | Video

Ruched velvet can create luxurious accents on garments or accessories.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe