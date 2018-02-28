 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Online Archive| |
Inspiration

3 Tips to Simplify Your Quilting

These quick quilting tips can save time and hassle.

Feb 28, 2018
Article Image

A “Buttoned” Quilt

I don’t always have time to sew zillions of quilting stitches when I make a quilt. While tying works well, I often sew small, flat buttons on one quilt side—or sometimes on both sides—at each location instead of a tie. Flat buttons work best, especially if someone might sit on or lean against the finished quilt.

—Linda Grignolo, Wellesley, Massachusetts

Scan a Design

When I find a design element I want to remember—an embroidered motif, a quilt patch I admire, etc.—I copy it using a scanner. The design is reproduced in its original size, but I can also enlarge or reduce the image using the scanner. If the design involves overlapping, intersecting, or seamed pieces, I make multiple copies as needed to create a pattern for each element (I add seam allowances). The “pattern” pieces fit back together perfectly.

—Effat Maher, Victoria, BC, Canada

Quick, Damage-Free Quilt Hanging

When quilts that don’t have a back rod pocket are hung in craft shows or galleries, they often are pinned to the wall. I cringe at the thought of holes poked in the fabric. Instead, I use 2-inch-wide black binder clips (also called bulldog clips) to hold the quilt firmly without punctures. Pinch a clip’s silver handles together to open it, then position one clip every 6 inches to 12 inches along the quilt’s top. Next, remove each clip’s handles by squeezing them out of their metal pocket, leaving only the clip’s black section. There is sufficient space between the top of each clip and the quilt binding to slide a dowel or telescoping curtain rod through the clips. The quilt can be hung evenly and tightly without stretching or poking holes in the fabric.

—Jennifer d’Entremont, Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia, Canada

 

These tips were excerpted from “Simplify Your Quilting,” p. 10 of The Taunton Press’ special edition magazine Quick Stuff to Quilt, Fall 2014.

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

×
Discuss

Threads Insider

Get instant access to hundreds of videos, tutorials, projects, and more.

Start Your Free Trial

Already an Insider? Log in

Subscribe to Threads today

Save up to 37% and get a free gift

Subscribe

Related

Log in or create an account to post a comment.

More From Threads

Featured

How-to

Give Your Jeans Professional Finishing Touches | Web Extra

Learn how to sew belt loops and add a flattering, curved waistband that won't stretch out of shape.

How-to

A Quick Sewing Tip to Gather Fabric Evenly | Video

A creative technique for gathering fabric that delivers fast, even results.

Most Popular

Threads Insider Exclusives

View All
View All

Highlights

  • Sign up for the Threads eletter

    Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

  • SewStylish

    SewStylish

    Take a look inside the pages of SewStylish Spring 2017.

  • CraftStylish

    CraftStylish

    Expert craft tutorials, news, and tips for sewing, knitting, crochet, quilting, paper crafts, embroidery, jewelry making, and more!

Shop the Store

View All
View More

Threads Magazine

Sign up for the Threads eletter

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Membership & Magazine

Taunton Network

© 2018 The Taunton Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Magazine Cover

Subscribe today and save up to 44%

Subscribe