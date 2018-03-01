Sewing-Related Events | March 2018

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

March 1–31: Woodlawn Annual Needlework Exhibition, Alexandria, Virginia

The 55th Annual Needlework Show and Sale at the historic home of Eleanor Custis, a keeper of George Washington’s legacy and a remarkable needleworker, showcases works by today’s needleworkers and gives them the option to sell the submitted work. Visitors can peruse needlework at Woodlawn, and then they can explore Frank Lloyd Wright’s Pope-Leighey House on the same grounds. The Pope-Leighey House includes a Japanese embroidery exhibition open to the public. Admission: $15 for adults, $6 for students (through Grade 12), and free for children ages 5 and under.

March 1–4: Sewing and Stitchery Expo, Puyallup, Washington

Celebrating its 34th year, the Sewing and Stitchery Expo is a great opportunity to pursue new projects and chat with sewing professionals. It includes four days of classes and a vendor hall, with hundreds of learning and shopping options. Nearly everything you may need for your sewing projects is available. Admission: $42 for a four-day pass; $14 for a one-day pass ($12, if purchased in advance).

March 1–4: The Spring Knitting and Stitching Show, London, United Kingdom

Choose from 208 classes, with topics ranging from a quick, colorful, African-print bunting class to a recycled sewing room organizer class. Sign up for a dressmaking workshop, ideal for aspiring seamstresses. Exhibitors sell beads, books, papercrafts, threads, and much more. The show features textile galleries assembled by professional textile artists. Beginner to experienced knitters and stitchers are welcome. General admission: £13.5o for adults; £6 for children.

March 8–11: Sew-N-Sew Diva Retreat, Bolton, Massachusetts

Sew-N-Sew’s four-day “Diva” retreat at The International golf club features a large sewing room available 24/7, enabling attendees to complete those half-finished sewing projects. Cost, which includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner: $799 for single occupancy and $649 for double occupancy.

March 15–17: Quilt, Craft, and Sewing Festival, Sacramento, California

Attend free classes, workshops, and demos over three days. Then replenish your crafting stash by shopping the booths at this event. Vendors sell rotary cutters, books, patterns, needle art, and other craft supplies. Door prizes will be drawn daily. Admission: $10 for the three days.

March 16–18: CraftMorristown, Morristown, New Jersey

This craft and art show offers the opportunity to browse and buy art. Exhibitors from across the country sell handcrafted wearable art, fiber arts, jewelry, mixed media, and more. General admission: $9 for adults; $8 for seniors; free for children under 16.