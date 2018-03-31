Sewing-Related Events in April 2018

Get the latest including tips, techniques and special offers straight to your inbox.

Ongoing: Textiles 101, The Textile Museum, The George Washington University Museum, Washington, D.C.

The Textile Museum exhibition focuses on fiber, structure, and color through interactive displays that enable visitors to investigate the featured pieces and the artists’ thought processes. The museum, on the George Washington University Foggy Bottom campus, aims to recognize the world of textiles by featuring more than 20,000 works from African, Asian, and Middle Eastern cultures, as well as the indigenous cultures of the Americas. Exhibits include ancient constructions and modern art. Museum admission is free, but there is a suggested $8 donation upon entry for nonmembers.

April 12-15: Needle in a Haystack Open Sew, Sherman, New York

Enjoy a four-day weekend in southwestern New York state to catch up on sewing projects. The retreat, in a restored dairy barn complete with sleeping accommodations, is unstructured, and you must bring your own sewing supplies. You can choose to go on your own, or you can rent out the entire place for a group of 20 to 22 people. Cost is $279 per person.

April 13-15: British Quilt & Stitch Village, Staffordshire, England

In its sixth year, the British Quilt & Stitch Village at the Uttoxeter Racecourse is a must-see, with its embroidery and quilt exhibits. Attendees can learn about mixed media and even silk painting through the many demonstrations and can choose to enroll in the multitude of workshops available. For shoppers, a plethora of traders will be on hand. Sign up at the show or beforehand on the show website. Parking is free. Admission is £8 at the door for adults and £5 at the door for children under 16.

April 18-21: Spring Paducah Show, Paducah, Kentucky

The American Quilter’s Society’s four-day show at the Schroeder Expo Center offers an abundance of workshops for crafters. With 200-plus vendors in attendance, there are plenty of options for replenishing your stash. Show highlights include the denim works of Ian Berry, quilts and a performance by musician Ricky Tims, contemporary art quilts, a live quilt auction, and more. Single-day admission for nonmembers is $14.

April 26-29: The Quilt & Sewing Fest of New Jersey, Edison, New Jersey

The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center is the site of the 14th annual Quilt & Sewing Fest. The event includes workshops and demonstrations, as well as displays of quilts, fiber arts, and garments. Festival attendees can view Tri-State Quilt Competition entries from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Plenty of vendors will be selling materials for quilting, fiber arts, needle crafting, and home decor and garment sewing. Admission is $13 Thursday through Saturday and $11 Sunday for adults; free admission for children 16 and under.