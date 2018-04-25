Knit Fabrics Challenge 2017 | A Closer Look

Every year, Threads presents a design challenge to the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals (ASDP). In 2017, we posed the following:

The Knits Challenge

Threads magazine challenges the members of the Association of Sewing and Design Professionals to design unique ensembles featuring knit fabrics. Use at least three types of knit textiles in your entry (hand-knits are allowed). Although you don’t need to use equal amounts of each knit, each fabric should be visible in the finished garment or outfit. Small amounts of woven fabrics may be included for stabilization or embellishment.

Think outside the box of casual knits or activewear. Your look can be comfortable, but it should work in a professional or a formal context. Consider settings such as a boardroom or when giving a presentation, a formal or semi-formal wedding, an exclusive restaurant, an evening at the opera, or a fancy awards dinner. We’d love to see something that’s special and uses some of the spectacular dressy knit fabrics available. We encourage you to think beyond the typical special-occasion dress. What would make you feel beautiful, stylish, and comfortable?

As always, we’ll be looking for excellent construction and innovative, wearable design. Stretch your sewing skills and take on The Knits Challenge!

The five winning entries displayed innovative approaches to working with knits. To find out more about each ensemble, look for Threads #197 (June/July 2018). Let’s look at some of the details that captured our interest.

Best Overall: Patricia Robison, Shades of Gray Ensemble

A rayon knit binding, sewn by hand to control the stretch, finishes the jacket’s hem, front, and pocket edges.

Patricia’s jacket features hand-sewn sheer mesh binding on all exposed sequined seam and hem allowances, for comfort and durability.

The ponte-knit dress includes welt pockets, which have sheer mesh pocket bags to reduce bulk.

Best Construction: Gayle Moline, A Touch of Red

Inserted strip of fabric outline the jacket’s yoke. Gayle planned the embroidery to swirl across the jacket from panel to panel.

The red rib-knit cowl-necked top features a coordinating scrolling embroidery motif on one sleeve.

Gayle’s class black trousers, make of ponte knit, include extended front pocket bags that act as a stay for a smoother line across the abdomen.

Most Elegant Interpretation: Sarah Veblen, Point d’Esprit and Strings

The fabric that inspired this top was a beige knit mesh with applied “stringy” trim along the selvage. Sarah use this edge as is along the sleeve hems. At the neckline, she trimmed away the beige mesh, leaving only the unique trim.

The skirt hangs from a soft stretch-knit yoke, and consists of two layers of pale beige knit under layers of black mesh point d’esprit.

Most Dramatic Treatment: Janet Blood, In Walked the ’70s

Generously long fringe on the pant legs and sleeves invites the wearer to boogie all night.

Janet designed a sleek silver jumpsuit trimmed with long chainette fringe. She embellished the bodice and belt with black crystals, and used decorative clasps at the shoulders and sleeves.

A striped cape with chevrons and metallic fur trim has corner tassels that echo the jumpsuit’s fringe.

Audience Choice: Judy Huyck, Legally Inspired

Judy’s ensemble includes a black shell with a slightly twisted design, and wide-legged pants made of copper-sequined black knit. The pants feature a black leather yoke that ties in front.

A black ponte-knit blazer sports an asymmetrical collar, with black leather lapels.

If you enjoyed seeing these creative designs, follow the links below to learn more about past Threads/ASDP challenges.

