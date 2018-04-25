Pattern Review: Burda Style Cold Shoulder Dress

Sewing this cold-shoulder tunic or dress is the work of an afternoon. The body is a tapered tube: loose-fitting through the bust and waist, fitted through the hips, narrowing to a pegged hemline. The neckline and wrist-length sleeves are supported by wide shoulder straps. The tunic view reaches midthigh.

Although this is an easy design, a beginner might need guidance, as it is a BurdaStyle magazine pattern and the instructions are not illustrated. Our staff seamstress notes that the instruction, “Turn facing up and stitch to allowances,” refers to understitching, and the direction to hem with an “elastic herringbone stitch” means to use a catchstitch. Use soft, drapey stretch knits.

BurdaStyle.com: Cold Shoulder Dress 11/2016

(Sized European 36–44 for busts 33–39.5 and hips 35.5–41.75 in.)

Style Tip: Seek metallic-kissed or light-colored knits to show off the drape in this design.

—Tested by Faith McLean, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

This review was originally featured in Threads #197 (June/July 2018).

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

