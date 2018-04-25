 Threads Logo Threads Logo Facebook Email Pinterest Twitter Instagram YouTube Icon Headphones Icon Favorite Navigation Search Icon Main Search Icon Close Icon Video Play Icon Indicator Arrow Icon Close Icon Hamburger/Search Icon Plus Icon
Pattern Review: Liesl + Co All Day Shirt

By Threads magazine Threads #197, June/July 2018 Issue
Article Image

This All Day Shirt by Liesl + Co is a long-sleeved men’s shirt with a spread two-piece collar and classic detailing.

View A is streamlined, with a left chest pocket, and a cut-on button placket. View B is more casual, with a button-down collar, separate set-in button placket, and two patch pockets with flaps. The flaps have a hidden button feature in which the buttonhole is created only on the flap’s underside.

Both views feature a self-lined yoke, back shoulder pleats, and a shirttail hem. The sleeves are finished with plackets with a button closure and faced cuffs. The collar facing has an extension that creates pockets for collar stays. Our tester recommends clean-finishing the stay pocket edges with a narrow hem.

A template is included for making plastic collar stays, although our editor found stays at a JoAnn Fabric and Crafts store. The shirts use regular seaming. If you prefer the flat-fell technique, check the tutorials on the company’s website. Use cotton shirtings, such as poplin, broadcloth, chambray, or lightweight denim, as well as linen and flannel.

(Sized Men’s XS–XXL for chests 32–49 in.)

Style Tip: Customize the shirt with a contrasting collar band, center front and sleeve plackets, and cuff facings.

—Tested by Tomasa Jimenez, Lyndhurst, New Jersey

This review was originally featured in Threads #197 (June/July 2018).

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.

Discuss

Threads Magazine

