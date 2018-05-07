This video tip shows a handy way to conceal the thread end when hand-sewing a garment.

Reader Julie Jahn of Decatur, Indiana, offered this advice in Threads #194, Dec. 2017/Jan. 2018.

When I hand-sew on a garment, whether it is a hem, a facing, or even a button, after I make the final knot I do not cut the thread off at the knot. Instead, I “hide” the thread end by inserting the threaded needle close to the knot and take it between the layers of the fabric away from the knot, making sure the thread does not catch the outside of the fabric. I bring my needle up about 2 inches away from the knot, cut the thread close to the fabric, and then stretch the fabric a little to pull it into the layers. It makes for a smoother finish when hand sewing, and there is no possibility of the knot opening up.

