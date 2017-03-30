tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Give a Gift

Change a Sleeve Pattern to Add a Quilted Cuff

Angela Wolf shares how she changed the sleeve pattern to add a quilted section.
The quilted lower sleeve has bound edges, and a zipper in the underarm seam from the elbow to the sleeve hem.
Angela Wolf shares how she changed the sleeve pattern to add a quilted section.

Angela Wolf shares how she changed the sleeve pattern to add a quilted section.

Photo: Jack Deutsch

In the Spring 2014 edition of SewStylish, designer Angela Wolf created "Sporty Details," a version of the new Simplicity SewStylish 1467 jacket and skirt. In the story, Angela explains how to reshape the jacket peplum into a sleek quilted and curved panel. Here, Angela shares how she changed the sleeve pattern to add a quilted cuff.

  The quilted lower sleeve has bound edges, and a zipper from the elbow to the sleeve hem. It's a cute and edgy detail that is easy to add to a jacket sleeve.

HOW TO CHANGE THE SLEEVE PATTERN

step 1

  

Note: This pattern change is demonstrated with half-size copies of a sleeve pattern. If you are working with a multi-size pattern, trace your sleeve size onto pattern paper, then make the changes to the traced copy. That way, you'll still have the original sleeve pattern to work with in the future.

 

 

step 2

   1. Cut the sleeve pattern into an upper and a lower sleeve pattern. Make the cut parallel to the sleeve hem. The exact distance of the cut from the hem is a style decision. The cut shown is at the lengthen/shorten line on this pattern copy, because it was at elbow level. It was also convenient to cut along the lines on the pattern copy!

 

step 3

   2. Add seam allowances to the cut edges. A seam is required to join the upper sleeve to the quilted lower sleeve. Here, green paper strips taped to the upper sleeve pattern and the lower sleeve pattern pieces represent 5/8-inch-wide seam allowances.

1 | 2 | 3 > View all
smcfarland

Related Posts

Tips for Sewing a Pickstitched Lapped Zipper in a Faced Edge

Zipper Basics: Sliders and Stops

How to Replace a Sleeve Lining

Video Quick Tips: How to Adjust Shoulders

Comments (3)

Barpena Barpena writes: Great tutorial!
Posted: 6:04 am on April 14th

BSams BSams writes: I picked up this magazine as soon as I flipped through it and saw this modification. I love how Angela gave this pattern a completely different appearance! I'm really working to get out of the "by the pattern directions" mindset to be able to play with them and give them my own personal touch. Inspiring :)
Posted: 11:55 am on February 28th

dutch1307 dutch1307 writes: Hi. I have so many questions re: the quilted jacket. Do you bind the entire sleeve edge and then put the zipper in? If so, how do you place the zipper on the binding to sew it? Also, the slashes that are made in the peplum, do you merely slash the bottom of the new piece, or how is that done? I apologize for not being able to visualize everything. Thank you.
Posted: 10:13 am on February 8th

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿