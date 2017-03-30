Change a Sleeve Pattern to Add a Quilted Cuff

The quilted lower sleeve has bound edges, and a zipper in the underarm seam from the elbow to the sleeve hem.

In the Spring 2014 edition of SewStylish, designer Angela Wolf created "Sporty Details," a version of the new Simplicity SewStylish 1467 jacket and skirt. In the story, Angela explains how to reshape the jacket peplum into a sleek quilted and curved panel. Here, Angela shares how she changed the sleeve pattern to add a quilted cuff.

The quilted lower sleeve has bound edges, and a zipper from the elbow to the sleeve hem. It's a cute and edgy detail that is easy to add to a jacket sleeve.

HOW TO CHANGE THE SLEEVE PATTERN

Note: This pattern change is demonstrated with half-size copies of a sleeve pattern. If you are working with a multi-size pattern, trace your sleeve size onto pattern paper, then make the changes to the traced copy. That way, you'll still have the original sleeve pattern to work with in the future.

1. Cut the sleeve pattern into an upper and a lower sleeve pattern. Make the cut parallel to the sleeve hem. The exact distance of the cut from the hem is a style decision. The cut shown is at the lengthen/shorten line on this pattern copy, because it was at elbow level. It was also convenient to cut along the lines on the pattern copy!