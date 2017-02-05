18 Free Sewing Patterns
Free Tutorial: Make a Sewing Machine Cover
Protect your machine from dust and debris with this sewing room essential.
Free Pattern: Make a Curved-Top Tote
A "dip" in the edge means you can swing your elbow through easily.
How to Sew a Cell Phone Bag and Free Pattern
Carry and protect your cell phone, smartphone, or small mobile device in this quick-to-make fabric bag.
Free Pattern and Project: 1940s Hobo Wristlet
This bag is made from buttery soft Mirrabella lambskin, heavy silk satin, and a leather-covered handle. Read the instructions and download the free pattern.
How to Upgrade a Basic Tee
Take your T-shirt from boring to bold with pretty sleeves and a brand-new neckline.
How to Sew a Dog Leash
Make a fast, stylish dog leash from cute ribbons or trim.
How to Sew a Versatile Sundress
Welcome spring in a sunny dress that's really just a tube of fabric.
How to Sew an Ironing Board Caddy
Make an ironing-board cover with a matching sewing-tool caddy.
How to Sew a Scarf Necklace
Create a fashionable necklace with a combination of fabric and chains.
Free Patterns for Three Apron Styles
Download patterns to sew aprons for everyone!
How to Make an Abstract Pillow Top
Embrace the positive and the negative in this unique pillow design.
How to Sew a Faux-Fur Boa
Make the fur fly. You can sew a luxurious boa in an evening.
How to Make a Faux-Foliage Rug
Walk barefoot on suede leaves with this spectacular home accessory.
How to Make a Custom Bog Coat
This basic design can make a bog coat, blouse, vest, and more, in any length from bolero to maxi and any width from column to tent. One basic design yields infinite possibilities.
How to Sew a Reversible Apron
Make an apron that can go from sophisticated to whimsical with a simple flip.
Free Pattern: How to Make a Shift Dress
Download this free shift dress pattern and learn how to elevate this basic silhouette with a few details.
Free Pattern: Threads Shawl Collar Blouse
Download a schematic for a wrap-front, shawl collar blouse, and add your own twin-needle embellishment.
Free Pattern: Make a Yoga Mat Carrier
Learn how to make this simple, easy-to-sew shape; quilted layers give the yoga mat lasting strength.
Posted on Feb 5th, 2017 in sewing, Patterns, Slideshows, needle felting, patterns, free patterns
