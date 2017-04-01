Enter the National Serger Month Sweepstakes

Celebrate National Serger Month

April brings springtime showers and National Serger Month. Now in its fourth year, National Serger Month was created by Baby Lock to encourage all sewing enthusiasts to learn the benefits of using a serger.

To celebrate, we're offering you a chance to enter our sweepstakes. One winner will receive a copy of our popular serger video Fashion Serge and the book, Sewing Essentials: Serger Techniques, by Pamela Leggett (The Taunton Press, 2015).

How to Enter

Enter the giveaway via Facebook login or by completing the entry form below, including first name, last name, and e-mail address.

After submitting the entry form, entrants can earn additional entries by:

No purchase is necessary to enter. Giveaway entry is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old and to legal residents of Canada (except Québec) who are at least 18 years old.