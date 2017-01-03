|
Pattern Roundup: Blouses and Tunics for Your Winter Wardrobe
This winter, stay fashionable with these loose-fitting tunic designs from Vogue and McCall's.
Tunic and Blouse Patterns:
Vogue's Winter/Holiday 2016/17 collection has an abundance of patterns for staying stylish when the weather gets colder. Here's a closer look at this season's fun, unique tunics and blouses.
|
This button-front blouse features an asymmetrical hemline in the front, as well as a drawstring pocket on the right that provides added interest. In place of a pocket on the left, there is a single dart. This design is flattering on many body types.
Vogue suggests fabrics such as silk broadcloth linen, cotton shirting lawn, fine quilting cotton, and wool challis.
|
This pullover tunic from Vogue is simple yet beautiful. Its practical design makes it easy to dress up or down with jewelry. It includes forward shoulder seams, back side seams, and slouchy, or draped, pockets.
Fabrics that should be utilized in this design include stretch wovens, silk broadcloth, cotton shirting, gauze, and stable knits.
|
This scoop-neck tunic with contrast neckband has princess seams and a ruffled hemline flounce. There are four variations. Two styles, views A and B, feature an exposed zipper, and the the other two, views C and D, are pullovers.
|Ideal fabrics for this pattern are moderate stretch knits: lightweight jersey, lightweight double knit, and cotton knit.
|
|
|
|
