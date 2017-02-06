Cinch a Dress with an Elastic Waist

All you need is a fabric strip, a safety pin, and 1/4-inch-wide elastic to achieve this look.

Create an elastic casing to alter a dress in just a few easy steps

Altering garments to fit our bodies is a science. However, it doesn't always have to be so difficult. During a recent closet overhaul, I found a dress I hadn't worn in years simply because it was a few sizes too big. While I had spent months pushing it to the back of my closet, I just wasn't ready to part with it. Then I realized it could easily be altered to fit by adding an elastic casing that cinched the excess fabric at the waist. Lo and behold, after just a few hours, I had a beautiful upcycled garment that fit just right.

Below, I'll demonstrate how to alter an ill-fitting dress with minimal effort to produce flattering results. This works best with lightweight, drapey fabrics such as rayon, linen, and cotton.

Save time and effort altering an oversized dress by adding an elastic casing to cinch the waist.

1. Mark the waistline. Try the ill-fitting dress on inside out and place a narrow belt around the desired waist location to determine where the elastic should sit. Mark this position with chalk or numerous pins along the belt's top edge. Take off the dress and use a ruler and chalk (or a water-soluble fabric marker) to draw in the full waistline.

Note that this line may not be straight all the way around. The bust, in particular, often causes the front to curve up and down.

2. Measure the circumference. Place the dress on a flat surface and measure the dress's circumference along the chalk marking. Cut a 1 3/4-inch-wide strip of fabric the length of the dress's circumference plus 1 inch. This strip will be used for the casing. (Note: A 1/4-inch-wide piece of elastic was used in this example. If another size is preferred, adjust the strip's width accordingly.)

Tip: Be sure to choose a casing fabric that has a similar weight to the main dress fabric and doesn't show through when placed inside the garment.

3. Form a tube. With right sides together, fold the casing in half lengthwise and press. Stitch 1/4 inch from the raw edges, leaving 1 inch to 2 inches of unsewn tube at each end. This will enable you to neatly secure the short ends together after the tube is turned right side out.