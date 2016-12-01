tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Subscribe Renew Give a Gift
Insider

Replace a Coat Lining

Photo: Jack Deutsch

This article from Threads #188 (December 2016/January 2017) will guide you through the process of replacing a coat's lining.

Say you have a beautiful coat that you absolutely love but the lining is worn, perhaps even ripped, while the outer fabric is still in great condition. Instead of donating or throwing away the coat, consider replacing the lining. This
refreshes a coat's appearance, restores its proper fit and hang, and extends its life. You can use the original lining as the pattern, so there's no complicated drafting required. You'll also learn many ready-to-wear tricks while removing the old lining.

Become a Threads Insider today to get access to this and other exclusive Insider-only articles.
Insider

Become an Insider and enjoy unlimited access to:

  • All-time favorite articles from Threads
  • Special Insider discounts and offers
  • Digital access to our most recent issues
  • And so much more!
Start your 14-day FREE Trial
ThreadsMagazine

Related Posts

Catching Up With Designer Terry Fox

Creative Garments Made With Wool

Rolling and Felling Feet

How to Choose Your Preferred Ease

Comments (0)

Become a Threads Insider to join the conversation and post a comment.
Already an Insider? Log in.
﻿