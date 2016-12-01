Replace a Coat Lining

This article from Threads #188 (December 2016/January 2017) will guide you through the process of replacing a coat's lining.

Say you have a beautiful coat that you absolutely love but the lining is worn, perhaps even ripped, while the outer fabric is still in great condition. Instead of donating or throwing away the coat, consider replacing the lining. This

refreshes a coat's appearance, restores its proper fit and hang, and extends its life. You can use the original lining as the pattern, so there's no complicated drafting required. You'll also learn many ready-to-wear tricks while removing the old lining.

