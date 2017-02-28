Video: Finish a Back Neckline Opening

The unique back neckline opening in this video from Industry Insider Techniques Vol. 7 is a great alternative to traditional keyhole openings.

In Volume 7 of this series, Louise Cutting shares years of expert experience. It's amazing how much you'll learn as this gifted instructor demonstrates professional techniques, such as fine hand stitching and flawless miters. This level of workmanship is second nature to pros, and now you'll see how they contribute to the quality of the garments you are making – and how to do them yourself.

Become an Insider today to get access to this 15-part series. You'll learn how to match stripes, prints, and plaids, reinforce underarm seams, sew a smooth neckline zipper finish, and many more expert techniques.

