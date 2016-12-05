tablet edition

Get Threads magazine!

Subscribe Renew Give a Gift

Video: Easy Seam Turning

Ad-enabled single clip widescreen player

Video Length: 1:04
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez, Carol Fresia, Stephani L. Miller, and videographer Jeff Roos

Threads Sewing Tips: Easy Seam Turning

Leaving an opening in a seam for turning the item right side out, as you would for a pillow, isn't difficult. Watch to learn an easier method that also improves your results.

Reader tip by Shirley Schoen, San Francisco, California, which was featured in Threads #119.

Watch More Tips Videos
watch more sewing tips videos

Submit your tip!

At Threads magazine, we're always hunting for tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine's Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, P.O. Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.

Save
ThreadsMagazine

Related Posts

Video: Color-Code Pleat Marking Lines

Video: DIY Wide Seam Allowance Guide

Video: An Alternative to Clipping Seam Allowances

Video: Fix a Broken Acrylic Ruler

Comments (1)

DocChance DocChance writes: I've done a ton of pillows in my 50+ years of sewing - an never thought of this ... what a great idea! I actually tried it, and it is like magic to make everything easier. Well done - thanks!
Posted: 12:03 pm on December 9th

Log in or create a free account to post a comment.
﻿