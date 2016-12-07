|
Video: Fix a Broken Acrylic Ruler
Produced by: Evamarie Gomez, Carol Fresia, Stephani L. Miller, and videographer Jeff Roos
Threads Sewing Tips: Save Your Broken Acrylic Ruler
Clear acrylic rulers are a handy tool in the sewing room. Learn how an easy-to-find beauty supply can help save a broken ruler.
Reader tip by Crystal Griffiths, Baker, Florida, was featured in Threads #127.
