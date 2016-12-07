tablet edition

Video: Fix a Broken Acrylic Ruler

Produced by: Evamarie Gomez, Carol Fresia, Stephani L. Miller, and videographer Jeff Roos

Threads Sewing Tips: Save Your Broken Acrylic Ruler

Clear acrylic rulers are a handy tool in the sewing room. Learn how an easy-to-find beauty supply can help save a broken ruler.

Reader tip by Crystal Griffiths, Baker, Florida, was featured in Threads #127.

Submit your tip!

At Threads magazine, we're always hunting for tips, tricks, and solutions to help you sew smarter, better, and faster. Send us your great ideas for a chance to be featured in the magazine's Tips department.

Tips can be emailed directly to Threads or mailed to Threads Tips, P.O. Box 5506, Newtown, CT 06470.

We pay for any tips published in our magazine.
irathabsewin irathabsewin writes: What a GREAT tip-thanks! Just cracked my style designer ruler this week- To Rite Aid I go pronto!
Posted: 5:42 pm on December 14th

user-3086046 user-3086046 writes: First I'm filing this under "why didn't I think of that?" Then I'm fixing the one I stepped on and broke! Thanks!
Posted: 4:12 pm on December 13th

