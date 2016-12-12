Win a Signed Copy of Susan Beal's "Bead Sparkle" Book

Don't miss the Facebook Live event with Susan Beal this Thursday, December 15 at Facebook.com/SusanBealwriter . The broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. EST!

Win A Signed Copy of Bead Sparkle

To celebrate the release of our sister site CraftStylish author, craft writer, and instructor Susan Beal's latest book, Bead Sparkle, we're giving away two signed copies.

Prize Details: Bead Sparkle

Bead Sparkle features 120 jewelry designs from Susan Beal. Stunning necklaces, eye-catching bracelets, and charming earrings are some of the inspired new pieces you'll find inside its pages. With a fully illustrated chapter of techniques and helpful design tips throughout, Bead Sparkle will show you how easy it is to create one-of-a-kind jewelry.



About the Author: A jewelry designer and writer, Susan Beal blogs at WestCoastCrafty.com. Susan has written many craft books, including Bead Simple, Button It Up, and Hand-Stitched Home. She lives in Portland, Oregon, with her family.

No purchase is necessary to enter. Giveaway entry is open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 18 years old and to legal residents of Canada (except Quebec) who are at least 18 years old. Click here to see Official Rules.