Guided Photo Tour: The Red Alpaca Loden Coat
I have a fondness for Tyrolean clothing, especially loden coats.
This classic silhouette features a back pleat and flanges at the shoulders.
A sleeve with a center seam holds the cuff latch.
I have a fondness for Tyrolean clothing, and when I came upon this coat at a thrift store recently, I knew I had to take a look inside. For more about loden coats, see my previous posts here and here.
Sadly, I had to leave this beauty behind because it was too small for me.
A sleeve with an overarm seam holds the cuff latch.
This coat is woven from alpaca, so it was expensive when new.
The first thing we see inside is a really beautiful way to finish a fly-front facing. This opening is essentially a very long bound buttonhole.
