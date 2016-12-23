tablet edition

Guided Photo Tour: The Red Alpaca Loden Coat

I have a fondness for Tyrolean clothing, especially loden coats.
This classic silhouette features a back pleat and flanges at the shoulders.
A sleeve with a center seam holds the cuff latch.
Photo: Kenneth D. King

I have a fondness for Tyrolean clothing, and when I came upon this coat at a thrift store recently, I knew I had to take a look inside. For more about loden coats, see my previous posts here and here

Sadly, I had to leave this beauty behind because it was too small for me.

 

This classic silhouette features a back pleat and flanges at the shoulders.

 

A sleeve with an overarm seam holds the cuff latch.

 

This coat is woven from alpaca, so it was expensive when new.

 

The first thing we see inside is a really beautiful way to finish a fly-front facing. This opening is essentially a very long bound buttonhole.

Comments (1)

user-6604521 user-6604521 writes: What a fabulous coat. I love alpaca and have been hoarding a 3-yard piece since a trip to Perú in 2011 where we visited an alpaca processing facility. The operations started with the delivery of raw sheared fibers and ended with the machine spinning into finer and finer threads For weaving mills. This post has inspired me to get my coat made as soon as possible!
Posted: 6:40 am on December 24th

﻿