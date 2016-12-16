The 2016 Threads annual index is available to download and print. It covers Threads #183-188, the Feb./March 2016 through Dec. 2016/Jan. 2017 issues. With this pdf download, you can locate subjects and authors published in the past year. All entries are referenced with the issue number and the page number(s).

Download the 2016 Threads Annual Index now

Threads Magazine Archive 1985-2016

Just in time for the holidays, the all-new Threads magazine archive is now available. You will receive over 30 years of instruction, tips, techniques, and tools to help make you a better sewer. The 2016 Threads Magazine Archive is available in two formats: DVD-ROM and USB.

If you own a previous version and would like to purchase an update for your archive, please contact our customer service team at (866) 242-4297 FREE 9am-5pm ET, Monday thru Friday. International customers, please call (203) 702-1922.