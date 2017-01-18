Flare is fullness concentrated at a garment section's edge-and it's a fun and easy way to give a garment flair. It enables you to fashion interesting silhouettes with movement, style, and even drama.



In this article from Threads #189 (February/March 2017), you'll learn two easy methods for adding flare to a skirt: by closing a straight skirt's darts, and by transforming a straight skirt's hem area into a flounce.

