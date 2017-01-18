Flare is fullness concentrated at a garment section's edge-and it's a fun and easy way to give a garment flair. It enables you to fashion interesting silhouettes with movement, style, and even drama.
In this article from Threads #189 (February/March 2017), you'll learn two easy methods for adding flare to a skirt: by closing a straight skirt's darts, and by transforming a straight skirt's hem area into a flounce.
Become a Threads Insider today to get access to this and other exclusive Insider-only articles.
Become an Insider and enjoy unlimited access to:
- All-time favorite articles from Threads
- Special Insider discounts and offers
- Digital access to our most recent issues
- And so much more!
Posted on in sewing, garment construction, downloads, threads magazine, article, Threads #189
|
|
Special Sections
|
|
Comments (0)
Become a Threads Insider to join the conversation and post a comment.
Already an Insider? Log in.