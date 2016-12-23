In this article from Threads #189 (February/March 2017), you'll learn two ways to update a shirt's front-button opening. The first variation adds a sewn-on placket that forms vertical slot buttonholes at center front, to feature unique or oversized buttons. The second version revamps a standard slashed neckline opening with a shaped facing that finishes the edge and provides an underlay. Both techniques require basic patternwork and precise sewing, and are easy enough for an advanced beginner to do.

