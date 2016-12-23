Draft a Sleeve Block

Knit tops are a versatile, comfortable wardrobe staple-but if they don't fit correctly, they can look sloppy or cheap. For the best fit, make your own knit bodice and sleeve blocks, so you can design any garment style you like.



In this article from Threads #189 (February/March 2017), you'll learn how to draft a custom sleeve pattern that can be used as is for a simple, close-fitting long sleeve or as the basis for other styles. This process is easy and fast-and it's the first step to creating a wardrobe of knit tops that look and feel wonderful.

