Free-Motion Sewing with a Stitch Regulator

Working with a stitch regulator foot on my sewing machine has revolutionized my use of free-motion stitching on collaged and quilted garments. Sewers inexperienced in the art of quilting who want to use quilting techniques to embellish their garments will find this sewing machine foot handy. This article from Threads #189 (February/March 2017) shows free-motion quilting techniques that are enhanced and improved by using a stitch regulator attachment.

