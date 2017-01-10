SewStylish Spring Fashion 2017 Digital Issue

Download the Threads magazine app and read SewStylish on your IOS or Android device.

A sneak peek at SewStylish Spring Fashion 2017

We have some exciting news: SewStylish is back! You called, emailed, and wrote in asking for the return of this popular special issue, and we're thrilled to relaunch it in digital format. SewStylish Spring 2017 hits digital newsstands February 17 and features lots of inspiring techniques, patterns, and projects that you've grown to love. We're even hosting a sew-along.

The Spring 2017 issue features the new sewing pattern, Simplicity SewStylish 8328. This on-trend top and skirt ensemble can be sewn for prom, parties, weddings, and other special occasions. Follow our free sew-along as we take you through the steps to build and sew this pattern. You'll even learn how to adjust a test garment to achieve your desired results. Sign up for our free weekly newsletter, and never miss a sew-along tutorial.

Here's a roundup what you can expect to find inside the SewStylish Spring 2017 digital issue.

Highlights

Learn an expert's five top sewing machine features to look for if you are new to sewing.

Lace is amazing, and the new SewStylish pattern features gorgeous lace overlays. Learn about the types of lace and handy tips for sewing this romantic, feminine textile.

Discover the latest notions and new fiber arts books in our Cool Tools and Bookshelf departments.

Meet successful independent pattern designer Sarai Mitnick of Colette Patterns in our Designer Spotlight.

See how to draft and sew in-seam pockets to add this handy feature to nearly any skirt or pant design.

Create and add custom monograms, patches, beadwork, and more to your ready-to-wear or sewn clothes and accessories.

Learn a professional costume designer's tips and tricks for hemming long or short skirts.

Learn how and why top designers work in muslin as they design garments. We'll show you how to sew a muslin and troubleshoot the design first, so you'll always achieve great results with your projects.





Extras (Coming soon!)

Weekly sew-alongs featuring the Simplicity SewStylish 8328 pattern.

Video tutorials demonstrating how to read and use a pattern, and how to make adjustments to your test garment, also called a muslin.

360-degree garment views of two of the ensembles seen in SewStylish Spring 2017.

Handy guide to all the looks featured in this issue. This source outlines all the versions we sewed.

Book giveaway: Win a signed copy of Bead Sparkle by Susan Beal (The Taunton Press, 2016).

How to purchase SewStylish Spring Fashion 2017

There are two options for purchasing the SewStylish Spring 2017 special issue.