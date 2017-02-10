Pattern Roundup: Spring 2017 Dresses

With spring just around the corner, Simplicity and McCall's help you stay up-to-date with new trends in their 2017 collections.

Dress Patterns:

The Spring 2017 Collection from McCall's has an abundance of new styles to try. Go ahead and venture outside your comfort zone this spring.

McCall's 7533 This fitted sheath with side bust darts is a refreshing look with its straight or shaped hem variations. The pattern includes an invisible zipper and hook-and-eye closure in the back. Multiple sleeve variations are available. McCall's urges the use of challis, crepes, and stable knits. Other variations of this design may call for lining fabrics, sheers, and lace.

McCall's 7536 McCall's 7536 fit-and-flare dress is an attractive option for any upcoming special springtime event. The lined and fitted bodice has princess seams and a bateau or V-neckline variation. The skirt can be A-line, gathered, or pleated. Sleeve variations include sleeveless, cap, and elbow-length. Poplin, sateen, and satin fabrics are suggested for this design.

Simplicity's Spring 2017 Collection is full of fun dresses. Here is a sample of their styles.

Simplicity 8292 This pretty empire-waist dress with princess seams has a lined bodice. It can be made with flared short sleeves, as shown; cap sleeves; or flared off-the-shoulder sleeves. The skirt is available in full-length, above-the-knee, or below-the-knee versions. This dress can be further customized with a flared or pencil skirt. Fabrics to keep in mind for this pattern are chambray, charmeuse, cotton lawn, crepe de Chine, double georgette, silky types, and voile.

Simplicity 8055 You'll have a complete outfit with this dress and coat or jacket pattern. The dress, with three-quarter or short raglan sleeves, features three inverted pleats at the neckline. It has a back slit, a 20-inch invisible back zipper, and hook-and-eye closure. Both the coat and jacket have full-length raglan sleeves, front pockets set into split darts, front and back yokes, and four-button front closure. Fabrics suggested for this design are crepe, piqué, and linen types. Additional fabrics such as crepe de Chine, challis, and silky types are encouraged for the dress (views A and B). For the coat (views C and D), Simplicity advises the use of denim, sateen, and lightweight wool types.

Simplicity 1800 This scoop-neck dress with sleeve and skirt variations can easily be worn to casual events or can be dressed up for formal gatherings. The pattern is a part of Simplicity's Amazing Fit collection, which includes instructions for customizing according to figure type and bust cup size. The princess-seam dress can be designed with half sleeves, cap sleeves, or a halter top that ties at the neck. Its front-pleated skirt has front pockets; single or double back darts; and a 22-inch or 24-inch back zipper, depending on skirt length--full length or below the knee. There is an abundance of materials that Simplicity suggest for this dress. Laundered cottons, batiks, lightweight denim, pique, poplin, sateen, crepe de Chine, laundered silks/rayons, silk linen, voile, double georgette, satin, shantung, soft lightweight linen, and linen blends are all appropriate fabrics.

Let us know in the comments below what you think of this sample of McCall's and Simplicity's patterns for Spring 2017. Is there anything you are working on or are planning to create? We are excited to hear from you!

