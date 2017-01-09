Pattern Review: Jasper Sweater/Dress

Sewing Tip: Mark center front and center back on the hood and collar to help align these pieces to the garment body.

This review was originally featured in Threads #189 (February/March 2017).

Paprika: Jasper Sweater/Dress

Enjoy an on-trend slim-fitting pullover in a top or dress length. It features a choice of a shaped three-piece hood or a cowl-like draped collar with a buttoned tab to cinch it. The design has front and back princess seams, no side seams, a kangaroo pocket between in-seam welts, one-piece sleeves with the underarm seam offset toward the back, and separate bands at the sleeve and body hemlines. The methodical instructions contain links to the company's website to find additional in-depth information. Best fabrics include heavyweight knits with minimal stretch; sweatshirt fleece and performance fabrics, such as polar fleece; or even scuba knits.

(Sized 1-10 for busts 31.5-49 in. and hips 34-50.5 in.)

Sewing Tip: Mark center front and center back on the hood and collar to help align these pieces to the garment body.

-Tested by Alania Sheeley, Pegram, Tennessee

Have you made this pattern? If so, be sure to share pictures in our Readers Closet gallery.