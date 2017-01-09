Pattern Review: Tilly and the Buttons Orla Blouse

This review was originally featured in Threads #189 (February/March 2017).

Tilly and the Buttons: Orla 1009



A body-skimming pull-over blouse abounds with feminine details. It features French darts; a curved, faced hem, and the option of a modern scalloped collar. The elbow- or full-length sleeves have box pleats at the cap. The back is shaped with angled neckline darts and fish-eye waist darts. The neckline closure is an exposed zipper at center back. The directions booklet is comprehensive and skillfully written. Each step is accompanied by a photograph. All match points and notches are spot-on. Our tester envisions the collar and sleeves enhanced with rickrack, lace, or heirloom embellishment techniques. Another idea is to highlight the French darts with topstitching or flat piping. Crepe de Chine, rayon challis, dotted Swiss, voile, and cotton lawn are good fabric choices.

(Sized 1-8 for busts 30-44 in.)

Sewing Tip: Interface the hem facing pieces to better support the curved hem.

-Tested by Janith Bergeron, Barrington, New Hampshire

