Pattern Review: McCall's 7262

Sewing Tip: Be sure to use 60-inch-wide fabric, as the pattern pieces are too large to fit on narrower textiles.

This review was originally featured in Threads #189 (February/March 2017).

McCall's 7262

This set of relaxed toppers offers options to keep you cozy on chilly days. One is a knee-length, wrap-front, sweaterlike coat with long sleeves. It has a self-faced neckline that forms a cowl neck when buttoned. Another view has an added cap sleeve over a contrasting long sleeve, creating the illusion of layers. The third view is a rectangular poncho that buttons closed along one edge. The poncho pattern has a length extension for the women's sizes, and our tester suggests checking length and perhaps cutting the garment longer for the misses' sizes as well. These designs, particularly the poncho, are great for the textured, colorful knits that are appearing in the marketplace. Fabric options include any comfortable textile with stretch and the appropriate width, ranging from wool to mohair blends to polyester fleeces.

(Sized Misses'/Women's 8-24W for busts 31.5-46 in.)

-Tested by Margrete Olsen, West Hartford, Connecticut

