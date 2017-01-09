Pattern Review: Vogue 1500 Dress

Sewing Tip: Consider replacing the waistline button with a hook and eye to reduce bulk under the belt.

This review was originally featured in Threads #189 (February/March 2017).

Vogue 1500

This close-fitting Anne Klein dress design has a jewel neckline, a buttoned center front, extended cap sleeves, skirt pockets with flaps, and flaps for mock chest pockets, and a self-fabric belt with a covered buckle. The belt is held in place with thread carriers at the side seams. More construction details include a waistline seam, a center-back seam, and back waistline darts above and below the waistline seam. Our tester found a minor issue regarding pressing the waistline seam. Though the "Sewing Information" in the general section says to press seam allowances open unless otherwise instructed, she says a reiteration would be useful in step 23. The waistline seam must be pressed open before proceeding to the next step, because it is eventually the site of an in-seam buttonhole. This design works in stretch cotton sateen, midweight linen and blends, ponte knit, and lightweight wool; for a dressier version, try silk dupioni. Consider using a contrast fabric to line the pocket flaps and facings for an interesting detail.

(Sized Misses' 6-22 for busts 30.5-44 in. and hips 32.5-46 in.)

-Tested by Sandy Hulshizer, Georgetown, Texas

